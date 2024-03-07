Russia Summons U.S. Ambassador Over 'Meddling' in Domestic Affairs

Moscow summoned the U.S. Ambassador to Russia on Thursday and threatened to expel American diplomats in protest against what it said was American interference in the country's domestic affairs.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Washington was funding "anti-Russian" non-profit groups and "spreading disinformation" about the March 15-17 presidential election, as well as Moscow's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Attempts to meddle in the domestic affairs of the Russian Federation, including through subversive actions and the spreading of disinformation in the context of elections and the special military operation will be firmly and decisively suppressed," the ministry said in a statement.

It warned that retaliatory measures could include expelling "U.S. embassy officials involved in such actions."