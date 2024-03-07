Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Summons U.S. Ambassador Over 'Meddling' in Domestic Affairs

By AFP
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy. Dmitry Serebryakov / AP / TASS

Moscow summoned the U.S. Ambassador to Russia on Thursday and threatened to expel American diplomats in protest against what it said was American interference in the country's domestic affairs.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Washington was funding "anti-Russian" non-profit groups and "spreading disinformation" about the March 15-17 presidential election, as well as Moscow's so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"Attempts to meddle in the domestic affairs of the Russian Federation, including through subversive actions and the spreading of disinformation in the context of elections and the special military operation will be firmly and decisively suppressed," the ministry said in a statement.

It warned that retaliatory measures could include expelling "U.S. embassy officials involved in such actions."

Both Russia and the United States have expelled dozens of each other's diplomats in recent years as relations between the two countries have sunk to an all-time low, especially after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it had told U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy that Washington must stop funding three non-profit education groups that were advancing "attitudes and values alien to Russian society."

It named the groups as the American Councils for International Education, Cultural Vistas and the Institute of International Education.

Moscow views Western-backed NGOs and civil society groups with hostility, regularly accusing them of training would-be revolutionaries — claims rejected by the West and the groups themselves.

Read more about: United States , Foreign Ministry

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'retaliatory measure'

Moscow Denies Consular Visit to Jailed U.S. Journalist, Citing Visa Row

Evan Gershkovich's planned consular visit will not take place after Washington denied U.S. visas to Russian journalists, the Foreign Ministry said.
1 Min read
diplomatic rift

Moscow’s Deputy FM Claims U.S. Holding 60 Russians ‘Hostage’

A senior Russian diplomat has accused the United States of holding more than 60 Russian citizens as “hostages,” the state-run RIA Novosti news...
tough talk

Russia Summons U.S. Envoy for ‘Harsh Talks’ on New Sanctions

The Foreign Ministry vowed that Russia's retaliation to the sanctions would be “inevitable.”
Social media

Russian Embassy Proposes Twitter as Communication Channel With U.S. State Department

The embassy proposed using Twitter for communication provided the State Department follows the embassy’s account.