Russia Is Importing Thousands of Cows From Europe

President Vladimir Putin is on a mission to wean Russia off foreign food and modernize the dairy industry, where milking is still often done by hand. To do that, he’s getting help from Europe. Five years after the food embargo banning Dutch gouda and Italian parmesan, Russian companies are trucking in thousands of black-and-white holsteins from across the border to state-of-the-art milking parlors built with German and Swedish engineering. Russia is now the biggest importer of cows from the European Union and its flagship milk company is German owned. It’s part of an ambitious government plan to transform Russia from a major milk importer to self sufficiency within eight years. In the longer term, Russia has set its sights on selling milk to the biggest market of all: China.

Whether or not that’s achievable remains to be seen, but Russia has a track record of pumping money into the agriculture industry through a system of state subsidies, discounted loans and farm rebates. The country is now self-sufficient in poultry and pork after government programs funding new investments and dominates the global wheat industry. “Conditions in Russia for dairy farming are very good,” said Stefan Duerr, founder of Ekosem-Agrar, Russia’s largest milk producer. “This means affordable land of good quality, good climate and government subsidies.” So far this year, Russia has bought 45,000 heifers worth about 100 million euros from the EU, according to customs data. It’s likely to be the biggest importer for a second year in a row. Those figures are double the level from 2016. Since Russia banned the import of European food in retaliation for Crimea-related sanctions in 2014, the dairy industry has attracted more than 200 billion rubles ($3.1 billion) of investment, based on estimates from the National Dairy Producers Union. Duerr, who hails from Germany and started out as an intern on a pig farm during the last months of the Soviet Union, said Ekosem-Agrar is rapidly expanding. The company opened eight new dairy facilities this year and increased its milking herd sevenfold to 80,500 animals since 2012. It’s reaping the benefits of generous subsidies. Ekosem-Agrar can access bank lending at interest rates of 2.5%, compared with the Russian central bank’s key rate of 7%, Duerr said. The government also offers refunds of 25% on investments in large industrial farms. “We are looking not only at China, but also at other Asian countries like Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Arabic countries and some African countries,” he said.