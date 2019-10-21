Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Tech Giant Elon Musk Appears at Small Russia Business Forum

Elon Musk. James Duncan Davidson / TED Conference / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Billionaire Elon Musk appeared at a government-run small-business forum in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, making good on a promise after its organizers invited him by billboard.

“What is the point of any company? To produce any product or service that is useful to other people,” Musk told delegates via video. “Starting a company and trying to make it successful is very hard. It’s a lot of pain,” he added.

https://twitter.com/new_kuban/status/1176777552154812416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1176777552154812416&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.novayagazeta.ru%2Fnews%2F2019%2F10%2F16%2F156169-ilon-mask-po-videosvyazi-primet-uchastie-v-kubanskom-biznes-forume-ego-zvali-s-pomoschyu-bilbordov-u-ofisa-spacex

“It was very subtle, I think that billboard outside SpaceX gave it away. That was a billboard straight outside my company, how could I miss it?” he said. 

Musk also said the Russian education produces many talented people and interesting technologies.

Read more about: Technology , Space , Business

Read more

Lenta deal

Steel Tycoon Mordashov Completes Acquisition of Supermarket Chain Lenta

Lenta minority shareholders had preferred a bid from rival retailer Magnit.
Interest rates

Russia’s Central Bank Could Cut Rates Again, Analysts Say

Inflation has been lower than expected.
In-flight service

Top Airline Officials to Meet at Russia’s Skyservice International Forum

Discussions will focus on profitability and catering.
Space

Russia Developing New Space Reconnaissance System

Russia’s Defense Ministry is developing a new space reconnaissance system to be deployed by 2019, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. The new...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.