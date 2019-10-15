Kremlin Envoy Calls Turkish Military Operation in Syria 'Unacceptable'

The Kremlin's envoy for Syria on Tuesday called Turkey's military offensive in northeast Syria "unacceptable" and denied Ankara's operation had been cleared by Moscow in advance, Russian news agencies reported.

Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy for Syria, was speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi during an official visit there by Putin.

He made his comments after Turkey ignored new sanctions from the United States to press on with its assault on northern Syria while the Russia-backed Syrian army entered one of the most hotly contested cities, filling a void created by Donald Trump's abrupt retreat.

When asked if there had been an advance agreement between Russia and Turkey about Ankara's operation, Lavrentiev was cited as saying:

"No. We had always urged Turkey to show restraint and always considered some kind of military operation on Syrian territory unacceptable."