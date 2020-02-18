Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Turkey Rejoins Joint Russian Patrols in Syria

Turkey had pulled out of the patrols for two weeks after a Russian-backed assault in Syria’s last rebel stronghold killed Turkish troops. syria.mil.ru

Turkish forces have resumed joint patrols of northeastern Syria with Russia following a two-week pause in which Moscow and Ankara traded barbs over a Russian-backed assault in Syria’s last rebel stronghold.

Turkish servicemen stopped showing up for joint patrols on Feb. 3, the Russian military had said. Tensions flared up between Russia and Turkey after the killing of Turkish troops by Russian-backed Syrian government forces in the rebel enclave of Idlib two weeks ago.

Monday’s Russian-Turkish patrol covered eight towns in Hasakah province, the Russian military said. Russian patrols continued alone in Raqqa province, it added.

Russia’s military said Russian warplanes have also carried out air patrols around the Hasakah city of Qamishli near the Turkish border.

Syrian volunteers said Russian airstrikes damaged two hospitals in the northern province of Aleppo. 

Turkey and Russia began a new round of talks in Moscow on Monday after several demands by Ankara that Syrian government forces back down and a ceasefire be put in place.

Backed by Russian airstrikes and aided by pro-Iranian militias, Syrian forces have intensified their campaign to recapture the Aleppo countryside and parts of neighboring Idlib province in the country's far northwest since the start of the year.

The United Nations said Monday that over 875,000 Syrians, mostly children and women, have now fled towns and villages targeted by the heavy aerial bombing campaign since Dec. 1.

More than 40,000 have been displaced in the last four days alone from western Aleppo province, the scene of heavy fighting, said UN spokesman David Swanson.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Syria , Turkey

Read more

losing patience

Turkey's Erdogan Says Russia Not Abiding by Syria Agreements

Turkey and Russia agreed to work towards creating a demilitarized zone under agreements in 2017 and 2018.
NO THOUGHTS

'We Don't Want to Entertain Possibility of Clash With Turkey in Syria,' Kremlin Says

Moscow had already warned all sides in the Syrian conflict to avoid any action that could escalate the situation.
Syrian conflict

Putin Urges Turkey's Erdogan Not to Harm Syria Peace Process – Kremlin

Putin and Erdogan agreed that Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, the Kremlin said.
Conflicting stories

Russia Says Syrian Rebels, Not Syrian Army Attacked Turkey's Observation Post

Ankara said the attack was mounted by the Syrian army.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.