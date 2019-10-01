Russia Test Launches New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile – Video

Russia's military has published video showing its test launch of the Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile from Plesetsk base in the Arkhangelsk region.
The Defense Ministry said Monday that the launch was made in order to confirm the missile's flight performance.
According to the Defense Ministry statement, the launch was successful, with the missile hitting its target in the Kamchatka region of Russia's Far East, the statement said.
In May, the ministry said that it plans to launch nine intercontinental ballistic missiles in 2019-2021.
Reuters contributed reporting to this article.