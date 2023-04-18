Russia Says Surveillance System Helping to Find Draft Dodgers

The Russian military has begun using Moscow’s vast video surveillance system to find conscripts who evade compulsory service, Moscow’s chief draft officer Maxim Loktev told state-run news agency TASS on Tuesday.

“Moscow’s video surveillance systems are being used to determine a conscript’s residence,” said Loktev.

He added that workplaces and educational establishments will also provide information on those required to perform military service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a controversial law that seeks to tighten Russia’s military call-up system, replacing paper summons with electronic summons, creating a new digital database of those eligible for military service and blocking those sought for call-up from traveling abroad.

Russia’s spring military service call-up, which is expected to see the enlistment of 147,000 men, is currently underway.