Putin, Maduro Discussed Venezuela's Debt to Russia Last Week

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro briefly discussed Caracas' debt obligations to Russia last week during a visit to Moscow by the Venezuelan leader, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, without providing details.

Close ally Moscow has acted as a lender of last resort for Caracas, with the Russian government and oil giant Rosneft providing at least $17 billion in loans and credit lines since 2006.

In November 2017, Russia agreed to restructure Venezuela's sovereign debt of $3.15 billion, with repayments over 10 years. Under the deal, Caracas is paying Moscow twice a year, with repayments in small amounts during the first six years.