Putin Congratulates Venezuela’s Maduro on Election Victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his victory in Venezuela’s presidential race, as the election results were rejected by the opposition and several foreign countries.

“I am confident that your role as head of state will continue to enhance the progressive development of [Russian-Venezuelan relations],” Putin was quoted as saying in a statement published by the Kremlin.

“Remember that you are always welcome on Russian soil,” he added.

Maduro and his opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez each claimed victory in Venezuela’s presidential race on Monday morning following an election campaign marred by claims of voter fraud and intimidation, as well as violence.

Despite pollsters predicting Maduro’s loss, the country’s electoral council showed him as taking home 51.2% of the vote, while Gonzales was shown as receiving 44.2%.