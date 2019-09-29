Thousands Rally in Moscow to Demand Release of Jailed Protesters

Thousands of Russians rallied in Moscow on Sunday to demand the release of protesters jailed in what Kremlin opponents say is a campaign to stifle dissent.

The protesters were arrested during demonstrations that began in July against the exclusion of many opposition candidates from a local election, and allegations of police brutality and what many Muscovites saw as harsh jail sentences have sparked an unusual public outcry.

Several people were sentenced to up to four years, and others are being prosecuted, for crimes such as violence against police officers.

In a rare step following the outcry, courts freed one person on bail and dropped charges against another. But President Vladimir Putin's opponents say the moves may be a tactic to avoid wider concessions and want to step up pressure for others to be freed.

Opposition politician Leonid Volkov said a high turnout on Sunday would compel the government to release more people.

"If there are 50,000 people, they'll let everyone out," Volkov wrote on Twitter ahead of the rally.