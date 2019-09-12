Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Student Protester Declared ‘Extremist’ Ahead of Verdict

Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

Russia’s state finance watchdog has placed a popular YouTube blogger accused of “mass unrest” during Moscow’s recent election protests on its list of extremists ahead of his trial.

Yegor Zhukov, 21, was detained last month on charges of “organizing mass unrest,” a crime punishable by up to eight years in prison. A court ordered Zhukov’s surprise release on house arrest last week and investigators reduced his charges to “extremism,” which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Zhukov’s name appeared Thursday alongside more than 9,000 Russian citizens whom the Federal Financial Monitoring Service has blacklisted as “terrorists and extremists.”

The political science student’s bank accounts will be frozen and he will be barred from working for many companies due to his inclusion on the list of extremists.

A Federal Security Service (FSB) expert had concluded that Zhukov’s YouTube videos contained signs of “extremism,” according to transcripts published by the investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper Wednesday. 

Linguists have slammed the expert for “manipulating” and “plucking” Zhukov’s words out of context at will.

“[The FSB expert] ignores the meaning of the analyzed text, which is expressed clearly and consistently, and attributes a fictional and almost the opposite meaning to it,” the linguists wrote

Russia commonly places individuals accused of extremism on its list of “terrorists and extremists.”

Zhukov was placed under house arrest until Sept. 27.

Read more about: Opposition , Protests , Court case

Read more

heightened scrutiny

Mass Nationwide Raids Target Russian Opposition Leader Navalny’s Allies

This is at least the third wave of raids linked to Navalny in the past week.
Moscow protests

Russian Activist Sentenced to 4 Years for ‘Multiple Protests’

Konstantin Kotov was found guilty under controversial legislation that punishes repeat violations of Russian protest law.
Opposition Rally

Record Protests Rock Moscow

An estimated 50,000 protesters took to the streets of Moscow on Saturday, Aug. 10.
opposition rally

Moscow Opposition Rallies for Fair Elections, 39 Detained

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Moscow on Sunday to demand fair elections.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.