Senior Russian Model Becomes the Face of L’Oreal Paris Ad Campaign

A famous elderly model from Russia has been featured in an ad campaign for the French cosmetic giant L’Oreal.

Valentina Yasen, the 64-year-old winner of Russia’s 2018 Glamour Model of the Year award, has donned magazine covers and graced catwalks as part of Oldushka, the Russian over-45 modeling agency. The retired theater actress explained that her son had helped her kick start her modeling career.