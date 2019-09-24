Moscow-Kazan Highway Delayed Until 2027 – Vedomosti

Russia’s Transportation Ministry expects to build a toll road linking Moscow with the city of Kazan by 2027, three years after its original planned completion date, the Vedomosti business daily has reported.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov last week authorized the Transportation Ministry to start building two sections of the Moscow-Kazan highway. The toll road is part of Russia’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure revitalization plan, which includes developing strategic routes such as the Europe-western China transport corridor.