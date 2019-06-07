Moscow Traffic Congestion Among World’s Worst, Study Says

Research published earlier this year named Moscow the world capital of traffic jams in 2018, surpassing 2017 leader Los Angeles. Drivers in the Russian capital averaged 210 hours in traffic and reached an average speed of around 18 kilometers per hour last year.

Traffic congestion in Moscow is among the worst in the world with more than half of drivers’ travel time spent in gridlock, according to research by the Dutch navigation device maker TomTom.

Moscow ranked fifth in the world and first in Europe in traffic congestion, TomTom said in a study of 403 cities in 56 countries published Tuesday.

Drivers in Moscow spent an average of 56 percent of travel time stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic in 2018, the study said. The average congestion levels spiked to 86 percent in the morning and peaked at 102 percent in the evening.

Mumbai was named the world’s worst congested city at 65 percent of travel time in traffic. The Colombian capital of Bogota, Peru’s Lima and New Delhi followed in second, third and fourth.

In 2017, TomTom named Moscow sixth in the world and second in Europe at congestion levels of 57 percent.