Russian Priest Who Signed Open Letter in Support of Protesters Says 'Government Threats' Not the Answer

Wearing a traditional black cassock and long Orthodox beard, Father Oleg Batov heaves a pensive sigh. "I really feel for the boys. A great evil is being done to them,” he told The Moscow Times in an interview in his office on the second floor of Moscow’s 16th-century Church of the Dormition of Theotokos, located steps from the Kremlin. Batov is one of 78 Russian Orthodox priests who signed an open letter early Wednesday calling on the authorities to stop criminal prosecutions of protesters and bystanders following this summer's mass election protests in Moscow. Seven men, some as young as 21, are facing various charges after being arrested during the largest sustained protest movement in Russia since 2011-2012. Seven more have been sentenced to prison terms of up to five years, with the controversial conviction of an up-and-coming actor leading to a widespread public backlash this week. Batov's name is listed first on the letter, published on the Orthodoxy and the World website, although he insists the message was the collective effort of 30 or so Russian Orthodox priests in Russia and abroad. "We all came together online and passed the letter on through social media, with each priest adding a line or two," he said.

Pjotr Sauer/ MT "When in church, people cease to be protesters or the police."

The priests' letter slams the "repressive trials” and “intimidation” faced by Russian citizens, and mentions that two of the men on trial are "devoted Christians." Shortly after it was published, other professionals including doctors, teachers and book critics also came out with open letters demanding that defendants in the so-called “Moscow case” be acquitted or let free. Batov said the religious domination of the accused didn't play a role in his decision to support the protesters, and that he believes the charges against them are “completely out of proportion." “As a Christian, I had to show my compassion for others’ pain and suffering, much of which I actually saw with my own eyes,” he said. Batov’s church is on one of the routes used by protesters this summer during the often violently suppressed marches. After the July 27 protests, footage circulated online showing people hiding in a neighboring church to avoid arrest. Batov said his church also let in protesters. "The Cosmas church got all the media attention, but we too helped," he explained, adding that he felt it was the church’s “historical duty” to provide “sanctuary for the persecuted,” he said. "When in church, people cease to be protesters or the police. They are just people seeking shelter.”

Protesters inside the Church of St. Cosmas and Damian on July 27. Lida Moniava / Facebook