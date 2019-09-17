Russia Detains More Than 80 North Korean Sailors After Attack

Russia's FSB security service said Tuesday it had detained over 80 North Korean citizens in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during an incident in which two vessels were also captured, Russian news agencies reported.

"The crew of a North Korean schooner (more than 45 people) carried out an armed attack on a border patrol ship's inspection team. Three military personnel were injured," TASS cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it will summon North Korea's top diplomatic representative in Moscow following the detention, the state-run RIA news agency reported.