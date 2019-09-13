St. Petersburg Police Filmed Dragging Local Election Monitor as Critics Decry ‘Dirty’ Vote

Police in St. Petersburg have been filmed dragging a local election monitor out of a building as observers accuse officials in Russia’s second-largest city of staging the “dirtiest” campaign in the country. No official results have been declared in the five days since St. Petersburg held the municipal vote, leading some election commission members to claim that officials there are preparing “falsifications.” Election-day footage circulated online showed one observer being punched after flagging potential violations and reports said at least two commission members had been attacked Sunday.

Ещё раз, чтобы не было ошибок, это муниципальный депутат другого округа — Автово, в нем сейчас не было выборов. Ещё он член политсовета местной справедливой России, он просто остался на ночь охранять бюллетени по договорённости с полицией https://t.co/1TMZFV5bcJ — Dave Frenkel (@merr1k) September 12, 2019

A video posted late Thursday showed police officers dragging municipal deputy Ilya Shmakov from one of the St. Petersburg commissions as he accused them of “complicity” in allegedly falsifying election results there. “I’m defending democratic elections,” Shmakov said as five officers carried him out of the building. “No one’s held me so gently before.” Police released Shmakov after charging him with violating lawful orders, a misdemeanor punishable by 15 days of administrative arrest, photojournalist David Frenkel tweeted after midnight Friday.

