Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Police Filmed Dragging Local Election Monitor as Critics Decry ‘Dirty’ Vote

Screenshot Dave Frenkel / Twitter

Police in St. Petersburg have been filmed dragging a local election monitor out of a building as observers accuse officials in Russia’s second-largest city of staging the “dirtiest” campaign in the country.

No official results have been declared in the five days since St. Petersburg held the municipal vote, leading some election commission members to claim that officials there are preparing “falsifications.” Election-day footage circulated online showed one observer being punched after flagging potential violations and reports said at least two commission members had been attacked Sunday.

A video posted late Thursday showed police officers dragging municipal deputy Ilya Shmakov from one of the St. Petersburg commissions as he accused them of “complicity” in allegedly falsifying election results there.

“I’m defending democratic elections,” Shmakov said as five officers carried him out of the building. “No one’s held me so gently before.”

Police released Shmakov after charging him with violating lawful orders, a misdemeanor punishable by 15 days of administrative arrest, photojournalist David Frenkel tweeted after midnight Friday.

News outlets have singled out St. Petersburg’s vote as “the dirtiest” out of the dozens of Russian cities and regions that staged local elections Sunday. 

Acting St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov was confirmed the winner of the gubernatorial race following a controversial campaign that critics said lacked real competition. Beglov is among 16 pro-Kremlin incumbents or acting governors nationwide who avoided runoffs by securing first-round victories.

In Moscow, opposition leader Alexei Navalny claimed his tactical voting strategy succeeded in ousting pro-Kremlin incumbents from the City Duma after election officials barred several of his allies and other opposition candidates from running.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Elections

Read more

Off the ballot

Opposition Barred From St. Petersburg Election Ahead of Vote

A number of obstacles are preventing opposition politicians from registering as candidates.
St. Petersburg

Putin Replaces St. Petersburg Governor Poltavchenko Amid Ruling Party’s Election Setbacks

Ksenia Sobchak is expected to run for St. Petersburg governor in 2019.
Defense

90% of Russian Military Votes for Supreme Commander Vladimir Putin

Putin won 100 percent of the votes from Russian military personnel stationed in Syria.
Putin

Putin Wins Presidency With Historic Record Number of Votes

Putin reportedly received more votes than any other presidential candidate since Russia's independence.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.