St. Petersburg Woman Arrested for Writing 'No to War' on Voting Ballot

A St. Petersburg court has ordered the arrest of a woman who wrote “no to war” on her voting ballot in Russia’s 2024 presidential election, the court’s press service said Wednesday.

Alexandra Chiryatyeva was accused of writing the anti-war message on her ballot during the last day of voting on Sunday, which saw President Vladimir Putin secure a fifth term in the Kremlin despite an uneven political playing field and widespread reports of fraud.

“Chiryatyeva thus ruined state property and discredited the Russian armed forces,” the St. Petersburg court system said in a statement.

On Sunday, thousands of Russians heeded the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s call to form long lines at polling stations in a show of opposition to Putin and the war in Ukraine.