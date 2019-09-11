St. Petersburg Re-Elects Governor Beglov After Controversial Campaign

Russians voted in local and regional elections nationwide Sunday, including in gubernatorial elections in 16 regions. Critics said St. Petersburg’s gubernatorial race suffered from a lack of real competition against Beglov, a Kremlin ally who has been the city’s acting governor since October 2018.

Alexander Beglov has been confirmed the winner of Sunday’s gubernatorial vote in St. Petersburg following a controversial campaign.

Beglov received 64.43% of the vote, a result that has been approved by 13 out of the 14 votes in the St. Petersburg electoral commission, Interfax reported Wednesday.

Fair Russia candidate Nadezhda Tikhonova won the second-most number of votes, followed by Civil Platform candidate Mikhail Amosov in third place. The Vedomosti business daily reported that voter turnout in St. Petersburg was less than 25%.

Beglov’s strongest rival, the popular movie director Vladimir Bortko, quit the race a week before the vote.

“I came to play football but was told I had to play cards with a marked deck that had five aces in it,” Bortko said of his decision.

St. Petersburg’s elections had been marred by multiple claims of fraud on election day, including ballot-stuffing and a multiple voting tactic known as “carousel.”