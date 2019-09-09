Russia's Ruling Party Loses a Third Moscow Election Races After Protests – Reports

Sunday's poll was one of the most closely watched local elections in years after the exclusion of many opposition candidates triggered the Russian capital's biggest protests in nearly a decade.

Russia's ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, has lost a slew of seats in the Moscow parliament, the state-run RIA news agency said on Monday, suggesting a tactical voting strategy pushed by opponents may have worked.

Though local, the Moscow election was earmarked by prominent opposition politician Alexei Navalny and his allies as an opportunity to make inroads against United Russia ahead of a national parliamentary election in 2021.

Protests erupted in mid-July after the Central Election Commission refused to register a large number of opposition candidates, saying they had failed to collect enough signatures from genuine backers.

The excluded candidates, including allies of Navalny, denounced the action as a ruse designed to stop them winning seats in Moscow's parliament.

Navalny advised his supporters to vote tactically across Russia for the candidate with the best chance of defeating United Russia.

United Russia's Moscow candidates rebranded as independents in an apparent effort to distance themselves from the party, whose popularity is at a more than decade-long low.

Nearly complete election data cited by the RIA news agency suggested United Russia had lost around one-third of the seats it previously controlled.

Those who lost their seats included Andrei Metelsky, a longtime City Duma chairman and the head of Moscow's United Russia faction, as well as Higher School of Economics deputy rector Valeria Kasamara, who lost to an obscure candidate endorsed by Navalny and his allies.

RIA said the party was on course to control 26 of the Moscow's parliament's 45 seats, enough to retain its majority. In a 2014 election it did much better, winning 28 seats in its own name and a further 10 by independent candidates that it backed.