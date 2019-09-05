Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Woman Brings Grenade to FSB Building

Pixabay

Authorities have launched an inspection after an unnamed woman brought a grenade to the Federal Security Service (FSB) building in central Moscow, the Moskva news agency reported Thursday.

The explosive device was reportedly seized from the 34-year-old Moscow region resident at the FSB’s reception hall late on Wednesday.

“The woman explained that it was a grenade case without a fuse,” an unnamed law enforcement source told Moskva.

“She bought the item from a stranger at the Tsaritsyno electronics market,” the source was quoted as saying.

FSB

Read more

FSB invasion

Russia's Security Service Searches Magnate's Art Gallery – TASS

David Yakobashvili is a former juice magnate who has oil trade and real estate holdings.
Hands off

Russian Government Vows to Protect Yandex Against FSB Pressure

"We’ll do everything in our power" to safeguard the internet giant, Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov said.
Alleged pressure

Russia's FSB Is Interrogating Teens Over Essay Competition, NGO Warns

“We treat all these actions ... as an attempt to scare students and teachers and impose censorship,” the Memorial NGO said.
Internet privacy

Russia's Yandex Pushes Back Against Pressure to Share Encryption Keys

Yandex has not yet complied with the FSB's request made several months ago.

