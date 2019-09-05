India Will Offer Russia $1Bln Loan to Develop Far East, Indian PM Says

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India would offer Russia a $1 billion credit line to help develop the Russian Far East.
Modi was speaking at an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.
