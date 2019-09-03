Moscow Protesters Sentenced in ‘New Bolotnaya’ Case

Activists who took to the streets in support of fair elections this summer have been sentenced to between two and three years on protest-related charges on Tuesday. Authorities opened criminal proceedings and said they had identified key suspects in what they called mass civil unrest during the July 27 opposition protest. Charges of mass civil unrest carry a maximum prison sentence of eight years.

Observers have compared the case to the aftermath of mass anti-Kremlin demonstrations in 2012, when dozens of activists were prosecuted and jailed in what has become known as the “Bolotnaya Square case.”

Here’s a brief overview of those who have been sentenced as of Tuesday afternoon: — Ivan Podkopayev, 25, sentenced to three years in jail after a court convicted him of pepper-spraying police. — Danila Beglets, 27, sentenced to two years after a court convicted him of grabbing a police officer by the wrist. Both Podkopayev and Beglets pleaded guilty to using violence against law enforcement authorities, and both are still under investigation for mass civil unrest. Who has had their charges dropped as of Tuesday afternoon: — Sergei Abanichev, accused of throwing a paper cup at the police. — Daniil Konon, accused of coordinating protesters.

— Valery Kostenok, accused of throwing two plastic bottles at the police. — Vladislav Barabanov, accused of coordinating protesters. — Dmitry Vasilyev, not yet accused of anything. All five now face misdemeanor instead of criminal charges after the Investigative Committee dropped charges against them. — The Investigative Committee has also asked the court to place popular YouTube blogger and political science student Yegor Zhukov, as well as Sergei Fomin, under house arrest.

