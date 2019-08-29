Jailed Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov Moved to Moscow Ahead of Rumored Exchange, Media Reports

Sentsov, 43, is serving a 20-year sentence at a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle on charges of terrorism, which the filmmaker has said are politically motivated. A senior Ukrainian official said last month that Ukraine and Russia had agreed on a prisoner swap, but gave no exact date for the exchange and said preparatory procedures could take several months.

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov has been moved from a jail in northern Russia to Moscow ahead of a rumored prisoner exchange with Kiev, Russian news agencies reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Sentsov has been placed in Moscow’s famous Butyrka prison, according to Interfax’s unnamed source.

He was allegedly moved to Moscow a day after Kirill Vyshinsky, the chief Kiev editor of the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, was released from custody on bail in Ukraine.

Neither Sentsov's lawyer nor prison officials have confirmed the news.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last month that Kiev could release Vyshinsky if Moscow released Sentsov, a native of Crimea who opposed the peninsula's annexation by Russia in 2014.

Sentsov staged a 145-day hunger strike in 2018 demanding Russia’s release of dozens of Ukrainians whom he considers political prisoners.

