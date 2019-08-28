Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Returns Over 4,000 Rare Tortoises to The Wild

By Reuters
Pixabay

More than 4,000 Red List tortoises, which were smuggled into Russia in a cabbage truck, were safely returned to their Arys region of Kazakhstan, the Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The tortoises were hidden amongst cabbage in 24 bags on the back of a truck which was stopped at the Russia-Kazakhstan border on June 7.

The driver claimed he did not know about the cargo and did not know the owner of the reptiles, according to the Interior Ministry, which is still investigating the case.

The ministry, which released footage of the tortoises on Tuesday, said the rare reptiles can cost around 7,790,000 rubles ($117,284).

Before being returned police officers housed the reptiles in an empty building at the Orenburg Pedagogical University, where they were cared for by students and professors for over a month before they were returned to Kazakhstan.

Read more about: Animals

Read more

Sea Monster

Enormous Whale Skeleton Found on Beach in Russia’s Far East

The carcass was found on the shore of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve.
Whale release

Russian Plan to Free Whales Risks Their Survival, Say Scientists

Russian scientists had announced that the captive orcas would be freed by June 10 directly from their holding pens.
Aquatic fugitive

Runaway Beluga Whale May Face Deportation to Russia

Hundreds of people from a small Norwegian town have enjoyed the acquaintance of the animal.
furry find

Russian Police Rescue Himalayan Bear Cub in Roadside Box

Another day, another bear-rescuing mission for the Primorye region police.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.