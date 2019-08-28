Russia and Turkey Discuss Supply of Russian Warplanes

Russia and Turkey are discussing the possibility of deliveries of the Russian-made Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet and Su-35 aircraft to Turkey, the state-run RIA news agency cited a Russian official as saying on Wednesday.

Russia began delivering S-400 missile systems to Turkey this year, in a step that strained ties with Ankara's NATO allies and prompted Washington to begin removing Turkey from its program for manufacturing F-35 jets, which Turkey also planned to buy.

The head of Russia's Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation said he planned to discuss the S-400 missile defense system with a Turkish colleague later on Wednesday as well as "possibly deliveries of the Su-35 or Su-57."