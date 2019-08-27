Russian Official Fired Over Playboy Photo Spread

A Russian official who was fired from a government job in Siberia after she appeared in Playboy magazine has been unable to find new employment in the months since she lost her job. Anna Anufriyeva, 27, resigned after five years as the Tyumen region’s chief government procurement specialist when her superiors learned of her entry in a Playboy Russia contest in May. The glossy men’s magazine has spoken out in support of Anufriyeva, saying it regrets that “publishing erotic photoshoots is still a risky step for women that can lead to problems.”

“I was told at a recent interview that I acted unethically and I can’t work at government agencies,” Anufriyeva told the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty news website’s Siberian affiliate in an interview published Monday. The former civil servant said she does get recruited by private commercial organizations, but none have hired her. Potential regional and municipal employers tell her that “unlike other public servants, I’m not a role model,” she said. Asked by the Sibreal.org news website whether she was forced to resign, Anufriyeva said “let’s just say they weren’t talking me out of submitting the resignation letter.”

