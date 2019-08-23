Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's First Floating Nuclear Power Plant Sets Sail in Arctic Amid Environmental Fears

By Reuters
Lev Fedoseyev / TASS

Russia's first floating nuclear power plant set sail Friday from the Arctic port of Murmansk to provide power to one of the country's most remote regions, sparking environmental concerns.

Developed by the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, the plant, known as "Akademik Lomonosov," set off on a 5,000 kilometer (3,100 mile) journey through Arctic waters to reach the Chukotka region, which lies across the Bering Strait from Alaska.

The plant, loaded with nuclear fuel, will replace a coal-fired power plant and an aging nuclear power plant supplying more than 50,000 people with electricity in the town of Pevek.

Rosatom says the plant is safe and can serve as a new power source for the planet's most isolated communities, but environmentalists have voiced concerns over the risk of nuclear accidents.

Greenpeace has called it the "nuclear Titanic."

"We think that a floating nuclear power plant is an excessively risky and costly way of obtaining energy," Rashid Alimov of Greenpeace Russia told Reuters.

He added the unit had not been built with the purpose of fulfilling the energy needs of Chukotka, but rather to serve as a model for potential foreign buyers.

Rosatom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The plant's voyage comes at a time of heightened concern over nuclear energy, following a deadly blast this month in northern Russia during a weapons system test that caused a spike in radiation levels in a nearby city.

Read more about: Nuclear , Arctic

Read more

nuclearized waters

Russia's Last Cold War-Era Reactor Lifted Onshore in the Arctic

The Barents Sea is safer as the era of storing radioactive reactor compartments on the water comes to an end.
Nuclear North

Russia Touts Arctic Floating Nuclear Plant’s Safety Despite ‘Chernobyl on Ice’ Concerns

The Akademik Lomonosov floating plant will be towed 5,000 kilometers through the Arctic this month.
Contamination risk

Russian Nuclear Sub Wreck's Radiation 100K Higher Than Normal, Scientists Say

The Soviet-era Komsomolets submarine sank in one of the world's largest fishing areas 30 years ago.
INF treaty

Russian Senate Rules to Leave Nuclear Arms Treaty in Unanimous Vote

Russia has warned of a stand-off comparable to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.