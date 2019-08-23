Russia's First Floating Nuclear Power Plant Sets Sail in Arctic Amid Environmental Fears

Russia's first floating nuclear power plant set sail Friday from the Arctic port of Murmansk to provide power to one of the country's most remote regions, sparking environmental concerns. Developed by the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, the plant, known as "Akademik Lomonosov," set off on a 5,000 kilometer (3,100 mile) journey through Arctic waters to reach the Chukotka region, which lies across the Bering Strait from Alaska.

The plant, loaded with nuclear fuel, will replace a coal-fired power plant and an aging nuclear power plant supplying more than 50,000 people with electricity in the town of Pevek. Rosatom says the plant is safe and can serve as a new power source for the planet's most isolated communities, but environmentalists have voiced concerns over the risk of nuclear accidents. Greenpeace has called it the "nuclear Titanic."