Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

European Union Is Against Russia’s Return to G7 Talks, Official Says

By Reuters
Michael Kappeler / dpa / TASS

The European Union is against making any unconditional invitation to Russia to let it rejoin talks among the G7 world leaders, a senior official with the bloc said of an idea floated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The seven leaders of the world's advanced industrialized countries are due to meet in the French resort of Biarritz this weekend.

The format used to be known as G8 before Russia was kicked out in 2014 after annexing Crimea from Ukraine and then backing an anti-Kiev rebellion in the industrial east of the country.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the G7 summit, said the reasons for excluding Moscow "remain valid" and that any unconditional return offer would be "counterproductive" and "a sign of weakness."

Read more about: Eu , U.S.

Read more

attempts of provocations

Russia Accuses U.S. of Meddling in Its Affairs With Protest Warning

The U.S. Embassy had warned U.S. nationals on its website to avoid a Moscow protest route.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Russiagate Is Deader Than Ever

A judge has ruled it was actually fine to publish material stolen by the Russian intelligence — even if the Trump campaign had done it.
'dangerous point'

Russia Senses U.S. Wants Pretext for Persian Gulf Conflict

"There are risks of a large-scale military clash," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
opinion
Bruno Maçães

Syria and Now Iran: How the U.S. Is Driving Russia South

Trump’s decision to end Iran oil waivers will shift Russia's foreign policy down south.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.