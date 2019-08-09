Russia Accuses U.S. of Meddling Over Publication of Protest Map

Andrei Klimov, the lawmaker who oversees the upper house of parliament's commission to defend state sovereignty, said that a series of protests in recent weeks in Moscow displayed signs of "foreign interference," RIA reported.

A senior Russian lawmaker on Thursday accused the United States of meddling in a Moscow city election next month by organizing what he called provocations in the Russian capital, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

"We said before that the United States and their supporters would try to use elections to the Moscow city legislature to organize provocations and attempts to influence. Unfortunately, our assumption ... has been confirmed," he was quoted as saying.

The next day, Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. Embassy of meddling in Russia's internal affairs for having published a map on social media showing the proposed route of an unauthorized anti-government protest in Moscow.

The ministry said in a statement it had summoned a senior U.S. diplomat over what it said was a U.S. Embassy social media post that included a map of an Aug. 3 protest that was drawn up by the country's opposition.

"We underlined that we consider the publication of the route ... as promoting participation in (the protest) and calling for action which constitutes interference in the internal affairs of our country," it said.