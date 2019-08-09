Russia Accuses U.S. of Meddling in Its Affairs With Protest Warning

Russia on Friday accused the U.S. Embassy of having meddled in Russia's internal affairs when it published a map online showing the route of an unauthorized anti-government protest earlier this month.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had summoned a senior U.S. diplomat over what it said was a post on Twitter and the embassy's website containing a map drawn up by Russia's opposition ahead of the Aug. 3 rally in Moscow.

Russian police detained over 1,000 people at the protest, the latest in a series of opposition rallies ahead of a Moscow city election next month that have led to the biggest standoff between the authorities and the opposition in years.

The U.S. Embassy warned U.S. nationals in an English-language statement on its website on Aug. 2 to avoid the protest route, noting that the rally had not been sanctioned by Moscow authorities.