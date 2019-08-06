Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Summons Japanese Envoy Over Disputed Islands Comments

By Reuters
Russia's Foreign Ministry Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned the Japanese ambassador in Moscow to complain about what it said was criticism from Tokyo that bordered on "an attempt to interfere in Russia's domestic affairs."

Tokyo earlier this month called a visit by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to one of four islands claimed by both Japan and Russia extremely regrettable and urged Moscow to take constructive steps to advance ties.

Japan claims the islands, which it calls the Northern Territories, while Russia, which controls them, calls them the Southern Kurils.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Japan's comments about what it did on its sovereign territory were unacceptable.

It said it had also handed Japan's ambassador a note of protest over what it said were violations of a visa-free exchange regime related to the disputed islands.

Read more about: Japan

Read more

Defense

Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan

Tokyo scrambled air force planes to intercept them.
Japan

Putin Says Any Deal to End Land Row With Japan Needs Public Support

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday over the dispute Kuril Islands.
Japan

Putin Takes Hard Line on Japan Island Dispute Before Abe's Visit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads for talks in Moscow this week in hopes of resolving a 70-year-old dispute over four small islands
Japan

Russia Asks Japan to Recognize the Outcome of World War II

Russia has said Tokyo must first recognize Russian sovereignty over the islands in order for any progress to be made in peace talks

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.