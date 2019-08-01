Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Tests Encrypted ‘Military Internet,’ Media Reports

Mikhail Metsel / TASS

Russia has tested its high-speed military internet that can send encrypted data over long distances, the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper reported Thursday.

The secure military internet tests come three months before parts of a Russian law tightening state control over the internet come into effect. Lawmakers say “internet sovereignty” will protect the Russian-language segment of the internet in case it is disconnected from the World Wide Web, while critics argue that the law is vague and unenforceable.

Encrypted signals, including large audio and video files, were sent across more than 2,000 kilometers over dedicated radio channels at a speed of 300 megabits per second, Izvestia cited Russia’s Defense Ministry as saying.

“Unlike the internet, these are completely closed-off channels,” said Viktor Murakhovsky, an expert at Russia's Military Industrial Commission.

“The main advantage of military communication networks is that they’re completely autonomous and resistant to external influence. They can’t be accessed by third-party consumers even theoretically,” Murakhovsky said.

The tests reportedly involved more than 1,500 mobile communication and encryption packages, digital video conferencing systems and space communication stations. More than 4,500 Russian Central Military District troops deployed the equipment within an hour, Izvestia reported.

The news comes a month after Germany and the Netherlands signed a joint military internet deal to share defense communication networks.

Read more about: Defense , Internet

Read more

Keep Quiet

Russia Moves to Mask Its Soldiers' Digital Trail

Those who break the ban would be subject to disciplinary measures.
Defense

Russia Will Target European Countries if They Host U.S. Nuclear Missiles — Putin

"We can [respond], and it will be very fast and very effective," Putin said.
Defense

U.S. Denies Russian Plane Permission for Reconnaissance Flights, Official Says

The head of the American delegation refused to sign the final document without explaining or indicating any reasons, a Russian Defense Ministry official...
Yarovaya

First Tech Firm Announces Russia Exit Due to New Anti-Terror Laws

VPN service Private Internet Access (PIA) has announced that it will leave the Russian market due to new anti-terrorism laws.PIA's VPN service allows users...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.