Russian Opposition Leader Navalny in Satisfactory Condition, Hospital Says

By Reuters
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering an acute allergic reaction, is in a satisfactory condition, a hospital representative said Monday.

Navalny, 43, was rushed to hospital Sunday from jail where he is serving a 30-day sentence for violating tough protest laws, a day after police in Moscow detained more than 1,000 people for an illegal demonstration called for by Navalny.

There are contradictory accounts of his health. One of his own doctors has said he may have been poisoned with an unknown chemical substance, but a doctor at the hospital treating him told Interfax Sunday that Navalny had been diagnosed with hives and was feeling better.

A receptionist at the Moscow hospital where he is being treated told Reuters on Monday Navalny was "in a satisfactory condition."

Anastasia Vasiliyeva, Navalny's ophthalmologist, told the independent Dozhd television channel on Monday that she plans to send his T-shirt and a sample of his hair to a lab for independent testing. She later wrote on Facebook that she had been given permission to visit Navalny in the hospital.

