Russian Police Detain Over 300 Protesters at Moscow Opposition Rally

Alexander Zemlianichenko / TASS

Russian police have detained dozens of protesters in central Moscow on Saturday at an opposition rally that had been declared illegal by the authorities.

The police monitoring group OVD-Info said 389 people had been detained by 3:50 p.m. local time.

Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called for the protest, near the Moscow mayor's office, to pressure authorities to allow opposition-minded candidates to run in a Sept. 8 local vote in Moscow, which they have been barred from.

The protest campaign is also intended to raise the heat on Russia's tightly-controlled political system at a time when President Vladimir Putin's rating has dropped due to discontent over years of falling real incomes.

Authorities say the local election candidates were prohibited from running because they had failed to collect a sufficient number of genuine signatures in their support, an allegation the opposition rejects as false.

Hundreds of riot police and National Guard members cordoned off the street in front of City Hall, where Saturday's protest was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. 

The crowd was pushed back onto nearby streets, with some protesters tearing down police barriers.

Cafes and other small businesses along the nearby Tverskaya Ulitsa have been closed  reportedly after requests by police as well as entrances into the Pushkinskaya metro station.

The Dozhd television channel is streaming a live video of the events.

Meanwhile, police have raided and attempted to shut down a live stream video of the rally broadcast from the offices of Navalny.

This story is being updated.

Reuters contributed reporting.

