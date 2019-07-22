Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Official Warns of Economic Downturn in 2021 Over Lending Cuts

Yevgeny Leonov / TASS

The Russian economy will fall into a recession in the next year and a half over a sharp drop in personal lending, the country’s economic minister has said.

Russians have been racking up debt due to falling or stagnating real disposable incomes, an issue that President Vladimir Putin said risks creating an economic bubble. Economists forecast subdued growth in consumer spending this year partly due to slower retail lending.

The Russian economy will fall into recession in 2021 if nothing is done and regulations aren’t changed, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told the Ekho Moskvy radio station Sunday.

The economy could contract by as much as 3% of GDP due to a sharp fall in lending to refinance previous loans and a surge in defaults, Oreshkin predicted.

He said the government is drafting proposals on how to support consumers who are unable to repay their loans, but warned that — even with state backing — escaping debt “won’t be painless.” 

Consumers could interpret Oreshkin’s remarks as a signal to take out new loans, warned Natalia Orlova, a chief economist at Moscow-based Alfa Bank, in comments to the Vedomosti business daily.

In 2018, the Moscow-based United Credit Bureau (OKB) said that personal loans grew by 46 percent compared to 2017, amounting to 8.6 trillion rubles ($130 billion).

Read more about: Economy

Read more

Economy

Bank of Russia Hikes Interest Rates For the First Time Since 2014

Russia’s central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates as inflation risks mount with a slumping currency and threats of U.S. sanctions
Economy

Aeroflot Orders 100 Superjets in Biggest Deal in Recent History

Russia's Aeroflot has agreed to order 100 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ 100) planes, representing the biggest deal in the company's contemporary history.
Economy

Ruble Slides Into Two Year Low

The weaker ruble is seen filtering into consumer prices and once again boosting inflation.
Economy

Inflation on the Rise for Russians

The cost of money is rising for Russians well ahead of any potential central bank move to lift interest rates for the first time in almost four years.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.