The Highlights of Putin's Annual Question and Answer Session

Russian President Vladimir Putin's is holding his annual question and answer session broadcast live on Thursday on state television.

The marathon Q&A session has become a yearly tradition during Putin’s nearly two decades in power, giving the Russian president a chance to shape narratives around pressing issues.

Here are the highlights:

On restoring relations with the West

"What do you mean reconcile? We did not enter into a dispute with anyone. And we have no such desire... If we surrender completely and disregard the changes that have transformed our nation, will there be any let-up [in sanctions]? There may be symbolic gestures, but nothing will drastically change."

On sanctions and China

"We are accused of occupying Donbass [in Ukraine] — This is complete nonsense and lies. But China has nothing to do with it [Ukraine]. [U.S.] tariffs on its goods are essentially sanctions as well. They are growing and growing."

On U.S. restrictions of Huawei

"An attack on Huawei. Where did it come from? And what is the point of it? The only point is to hold back China's development, which has become a global competitor for another global power — the United States. The same thing is happening in respect to Russia and will be happening going forward."