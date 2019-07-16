Clashes Erupt at New Garbage Protests in Moscow Suburb

Support The Moscow Times!
Violent clashes have erupted at a protest against plans for a new garbage processing facility in a Moscow suburb, with local activists saying that it has led to a spike in deforestation in the area.

Over the past year, Moscow’s plans to ship waste outside its city limits have sparked widespread protests in parts of the country where the garbage would be sent. The town of Likino-Dulyovo east of Moscow became the latest flashpoint last month when locals blocked a road to protest forest-clearing operations ahead of construction.

Videos posted online showed police officers clashing with protesters on Monday, with some scenes depicting the authorities flogging demonstrators. 

More than 100 townspeople showed up to defend the forest, Interfax cited local activist Olga Bystritskaya as saying.

Around 50 policemen were deployed to disperse the protests, activist Ilya Tsaryov told the Dozhd television channel. At least two people were detained and one woman was injured, the channel reported.

Moscow region construction authorities told Interfax later Monday that no decision had yet been reached on landfill construction plans in Likino-Dulyovo.

Last month, they said the forest was being cleared to prevent fires, denying reports that this was part of preparations for landfill construction.

