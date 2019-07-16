Clashes Erupt at New Garbage Protests in Moscow Suburb

Violent clashes have erupted at a protest against plans for a new garbage processing facility in a Moscow suburb, with local activists saying that it has led to a spike in deforestation in the area.

Over the past year, Moscow’s plans to ship waste outside its city limits have sparked widespread protests in parts of the country where the garbage would be sent. The town of Likino-Dulyovo east of Moscow became the latest flashpoint last month when locals blocked a road to protest forest-clearing operations ahead of construction.

Videos posted online showed police officers clashing with protesters on Monday, with some scenes depicting the authorities flogging demonstrators.