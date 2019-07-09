Russia's 100 Richest Officials Earned $1.1Bln Last Year – Forbes

The last time Forbes Russia published the ranking in 2017, only 50 government officials were ranked, earning a combined windfall of 35 billion rubles.

The 100 wealthiest civil servants and lawmakers in Russia earned a collective 71 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) last year, Forbes Russia has said.

The highest earner in the latest ranking was Pavel Antov, a member of the legislative assembly in the Vladimir region east of Moscow, with a windfall of 9.97 billion rubles ($156.3 million) last year.

He’s followed by the Chelyabinsk region assemblyman Konstantin Strukov with 4.46 billion rubles and the Belgorod region assemblyman Sergei Gusev with 2.84 billion rubles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov placed 69th with a personal income of 12.8 million rubles, which swells to 231.4 million rubles when including his family’s declarations. Two cabinet officials and one deputy prime minister placed in the top 100.

Russian senator Valery Ponomaryov and State Duma deputy Grigory Anikeyev ranked fourth and fifth, with 2.3 billion rubles declared in 2018 each.

The richest governor — head of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz — placed only 10th in the Forbes “Power and Money” ranking.

The richest woman in government — the Irkutsk region assemblywoman Nina Chekotova in Siberia — earned 878 million rubles last year, placing 14th on the overall list. Chekotova is one of three women who made the top 100.

The business magazine calculated its figure using the 2018 incomes that the officials and their families had declared this year.