Russia Hikes Interest Rates to 20%

Russia hiked interest rates to 20% on Monday in a dramatic attempt to stabilize the country’s financial markets.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting Monday morning before trading started, but failed to stop the ruble from collapsing once markets opened for business.

The bank said that this would allow it to "support financial and price stability and protect citizens' savings from depreciation."

In frantic trading when markets opened on Monday the ruble collapsed by at least 20%, passing the 100-mark against the U.S. dollar. Banks and exchange outlets around the capital were charging much higher rates for hard currency.