Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Hikes Interest Rates to 20%

Updated:
MT

Russia hiked interest rates to 20% on Monday in a dramatic attempt to stabilize the country’s financial markets.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting Monday morning before trading started, but failed to stop the ruble from collapsing once markets opened for business.

The bank said that this would allow it to "support financial and price stability and protect citizens' savings from depreciation."

In frantic trading when markets opened on Monday the ruble collapsed by at least 20%, passing the 100-mark against the U.S. dollar. Banks and exchange outlets around the capital were charging much higher rates for hard currency.

Russia has been hit with unprecedented economic sanctions after it invaded Ukraine last week. The central bank’s western assets — up to 40% of its $630 billion international reserves — have been frozen, some banks have been kicked off the SWIFT financial communications network and access to international capital markets has been frozen.

The country is facing a run on banks, significant capital outflows, a currency crisis and surging inflation, and analysts say the looming economic crisis could be the worst since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Russia’s Finance Ministry also said it would mandate companies to sell at least 80% of their foreign currency earnings on the domestic market — a move that will force them to buy rubles, thus creating demand for the under-siege currency.

Russia’s exporters brought in close to $600 billion in 2021, meaning the forced sales could provide more than $1 billion to the market a day. Economists said the move was designed to replace the Central Bank’s typical role in stabilizing the currency, which was hit by the freezing of its assets held in the West.

The regulator also banned non-Russians from selling shares in companies listed on the Russian stock market and suspended equity trading until at least Monday afternoon.

Read more about: Economy

Read more

MONEY PROBLEMS

Russian Government to Underspend by One Trillion Rubles in 2019

Government set to miss budget plans by biggest margin for nine years, Audit Chamber warns.
FINANCIAL ROUND-UP

What’s Next for Russia’s Economy?

Analysts predict low growth, low inflation and a strong stock market in the final two months of the year.
SLOW, AND LATE

Putin’s $400Bln National Projects Will Barely Boost Russian Economy, Study Finds

Tax hikes could wipe-out short-term gains of huge infrastructure investments.
TRADING TINKOFF

Russia’s Tinkoff Banking on Rapid Expansion

Online bank is on a mission to woo new customers and grab a larger share of the retail sector.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.