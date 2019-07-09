Most Russians Say Falsified Drug Charges ‘Routine’ – Survey

The survey was conducted in the wake of the high-profile drug trafficking arrest — and subsequent release following a national outcry — of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov last month. The case ignited public debate about Russia’s drug-related laws, which imprison the highest number of people per capita in Europe.

A majority of Russians believes that police routinely fabricate drug charges, according to results published by the independent Levada Center polling agency Tuesday.

Two-thirds (66 percent) of Russian respondents told the pollster that falsified drug cases and police planting evidence on people is common practice in Russia, the RBC news website cited the Levada survey as saying.

Only 18 percent said these falsified cases are rare.

“The notion of total corruption in law enforcement agencies and the authorities has taken root in public consciousness,” Lev Gudkov, the head of Levada, told RBC.

Most respondents (52 percent) said they would have a slim chance of “solving the problem” if they were wrongly detained, the survey said. Almost a quarter (23 percent) viewed their chances as average and less than one in 10 said they would be confident in dealing with the situation.

According to Levada, over half of Russian respondents had heard of Golunov’s detention, while 85 percent were aware of the nationwide pickets in support of the Meduza news website journalist. Thirty-two percent of those who followed the case said Golunov was released because there were no grounds to arrest him.