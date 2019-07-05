Moscow Unveils Plans for ‘Europe’s Tallest’ Apartment Tower

The race to claim Europe’s tallest buildings is on, and it’s being fought on Russian soil. Moscow City Hall has announced plans on Friday to build the tallest apartment tower in Europe a year after the city lost its claim to Europe’s tallest building to St. Petersburg.

stroi.mos.ru

Officials say the 101-story “One Tower” will stand 405 meters tall, overshadowing all the other skyscrapers in the city’s financial district. Apartments in the glass-facade tower will be equipped with smart home technology and the general public will be offered a bird’s-eye view of Moscow from a 100th-floor observation deck. “It’s a very complex and ambitious project,” said Marat Khusnullin, Moscow’s deputy mayor in charge of urban planning and construction.