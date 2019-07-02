Russia Tests New Air Defense Missile

Russia has successfully launched a new air defense missile, its Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The test launch took place at Sary Shagan range in Kazakhstan, the ministry said.
Video published by the Defense Ministry shows the missile soaring into the sky, leaving a pillar of fire and smoke in its wake.
Russian military representatives did not specify any additional information about the missile, but said the anti-ballistic missiles system with which the new missile was tested in Kazakhstan is already in service with the aerospace forces of the country.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that an anti-aircraft missile had been tested. In fact, the missile is part of a missile defense system.