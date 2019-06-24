Russian Church Seeks to Ban Blessings of Weapons of Mass Destruction

Members of a Church council commission approved draft revisions to rules on sanctifying the military at a meeting in Moscow last Wednesday.

Over the years, Russian priests have been called to bless everything from tanks and missiles to cats and metro cars.

The Russian Orthodox Church seeks to stop the practice of blessing weapons of mass destruction under rules that could be approved later this summer, a senior church official has said.

“Weapons of mass destruction and non-personal weapons in general should not be ‘sanctified,’” said Bishop Savva of Zelenograd, a senior official at the Moscow Patriarchy, citing the practice of blessing missiles, tanks and other large-scale weapons. “This is where the commission’s position is at odds with practices of recent years.”

The Church can still bless soldiers' personal weapons due to its practice of blessing soldiers “for military service and for the protection of the Fatherland,” he wrote on his Telegram channel last Thursday, citing the commission.

The commission’s task was to reflect the “centuries-old practice of the Church as reflected in the liturgical and historical texts,” he said in a post on Friday.

“We had to reconsider new realities: The Church has basically not encountered some types of weapons until the 20th century, and more likely until even its second half,” he wrote.

The revisions have been in the works for at least two years, Bishop Savva said. The proposals will be further fleshed out until late July and sent to dioceses for approval, he added.