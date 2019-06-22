Russian TV Reporters Attacked in Georgia Amid Heightened Tensions – Reports

The film crew of a Russian state-run television channel was attacked in Georgia’s capital on Saturday amid a flare-up in tensions between the two countries, Russian media have reported.

Tensions between Russia and Georgia were ignited after a Russian lawmaker’s speech in the Georgian parliament set off mass protests in Tbilisi on Thursday. Demonstrators violently clashed with police, resulting in more than 200 people injured, including foreign and local journalists.

Rossia 24 correspondent Stanislav Bernwald had been interviewing the owner of a travel agency in Tbilisi about President Vladimir Putin’s suspension of Russian flights to Georgia.