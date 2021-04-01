Russian Journalist’s Georgia Visit Sparks Protests

Protests broke out in Georgia's capital of Tbilisi over Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner’s visit to celebrate his birthday, Georgian media reported late Wednesday. Footage showed crowds chanting outside a central Tbilisi hotel where the media personality and state-run television talk show host was said to have been gathering with dozens of guests on the eve of his 87th birthday.

Тбилиси. Грузины Познеру - "Пошел вон из Грузии...!"

Здание гостиницы Rooms, где укрылся Познер, закидали яйцами. pic.twitter.com/npAUrZLm7F — Kavkaz Center (@newkc14) March 31, 2021

Law enforcement officers were seen cordoning off the venue while protesters hurled eggs and, according to reports, cut the hotel's power supply. Police later escorted Pozner with his retinue — as crowds shouted anti-Putin obscenities — to another hotel where they were also reportedly met by protesters. Georgia’s First Channel identified the scores of protesters as members of the Caucasus republic’s opposition parties and a civic youth movement. The activists said they opposed Pozner’s visit over his earlier comments that Georgia would never regain its breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia after the 2008 Russia-Georgia war. Russia recognizes the regions’ independence, while Georgia rejects it and considers them part of its territory. Georgia’s interior ministry said in a statement that Pozner, as a U.S. passport holder who has visited Georgia many times, did not violate the country’s law on occupied territories, according to First Channel.

Evacuation of the Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner and his company from a hotel Vinotel where activists protest his arrival to Georgia for his anti-Georgia statements. pic.twitter.com/66vEgcN4zF — Mariam Nikuradze (@mari_nikuradze) March 31, 2021