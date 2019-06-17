Kremlin Says Report on Alleged U.S. Power Grid Incursion is Worrying

The Kremlin said on Monday that a report in the New York Times newspaper citing sources as saying the United States had inserted potentially disruptive implants into Russia's power grid showed a cyber war was, in theory, possible.

The New York Times on Saturday published an article citing current and former unnamed U.S. government officials talking about the deployment of American computer code inside Russia’s grid and other targets as a classified companion to more publicly discussed action directed at Moscow’s disinformation and hacking units around the 2018 midterm elections.