Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Rejects U.S. Ransomware Attack Claims

By AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden said there were indications the ransomware in the cyber attack on the U.S. fuel pipeline was "in Russia." Jim Watson / AFP

Russia on Tuesday rejected U.S. accusations that a Russia-based group was behind a ransomware attack that forced the shutdown of the largest oil pipeline in the eastern United States.

"We categorically reject the baseless fabrications of individual journalists and reiterate that Russia does not conduct 'malicious' activity in the virtual space," the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden said there was no evidence of Russian government involvement in the cyber attack on the U.S. fuel pipeline but said there were indications the ransomware was "in Russia."

"They have some responsibility to deal with this," he said.

The FBI identified the group behind the hack of Colonial Pipeline as DarkSide, a shadowy operation that surfaced last year and attempts to lock up corporate computer systems and force companies to pay to unfreeze them.

The Russian diplomatic mission said Moscow had repeatedly advocated dialogue with Washington on international information security issues.

It said that last year the embassy suggested that the United States directly contact the Russian National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents to address such issues.

"At the moment, the embassy has no information about requests for assistance from the American side," it said in the statement posted on its Facebook page.

Read more about: Hackers , United States

Read more

targeted telecommuters

Wanted Russian Cybercrime Group Resurfaces With Work-From-Home Attacks – NYT

Evil Corp targets employees of major U.S. corporations who have been working from home due to the coronavirus.
Hackers

Russia Is Ready to Publish Correspondence on Alleged U.S. Election 'Interference,' Official Says

The official said that the U.S. had first approached Russia about the alleged hacking campaign in October 2016.
Hackers

Russia Protests Democratic Party's Election Hacking Lawsuit in N.Y. Court

The Democratic Party sued the Russian government earlier this year for allegedly conspiring to influence the 2016 election.
Sanctions

U.S. Senate Bans Kaspersky Software Over Suspected FSB Ties

Kaspersky Lab said it was “disappointed” with the Senate vote

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.