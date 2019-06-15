Russia’s New Arctic Missile Knocks out Targets in Massive Test Launch

It was a show of force and capability as the Russian Northern Fleet this week tested its new Tor-M2DT missile system (SA-15 Gauntlet). The testing took place at the Kapustin Yar shooting range in the south of the country.

The belt wagons painted Arctic white made it into the flat landscape that bears the resemblance of a tundra. Several missiles were launched.

The shooting was conducted under conditions of «active radio disturbance» and the targets imitated the behavior of enemy air objects, the Northern Fleet informs.

The targets moved in different directions and at different altitudes. They were all successfully eliminated, the military representatives say.

Following the exercise, the servicemen involved “will return to their permanent bases and remain on combat alert duty.”

The Tor-M2DT is based on the Tor-M2 missile system (SA-15 Gauntlet) and is attached on a DT-30 belt wagon. Its missiles have a range of 15 km. The system was first displayed in public during the 9th May military parade in Moscow in 2017.