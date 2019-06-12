Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

$70M Worth of Cocaine Seized at Russian Port

Russian customs officials have seized 400 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipping container transporting canned fish from Ecuador, the Federal Customs Service (FTS) said in a statement Tuesday.

The contraband was seized in coordination with federal anti-drug officials and local police on Monday, the FTS said. When the shipping container was opened, officers reportedly found polymer bags stuffed with white powder, which chemical tests showed to be cocaine.

The overall value of the bust is estimated to be 4.5 billion rubles ($69.2 million) and equivalent to 2.5 million doses, according to the FTS statement.

It was not the first time that a large shipment of cocaine from Ecuador was discovered in the port of St. Petersburg — one of the fifth largest ports in Russia.

In January of this year, police and customs officials discovered 50 kilograms of cocaine in a shipping container with bananas from Ecuador, while in August 2016, customs officials seized more than 21 kilograms of cocaine from the country in a container with fish.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the individuals involved in the latest shipment.

Read more about: Drugs

Read more

Detained foreigners

Moscow Police Arrest Two British Citizens on Drug Charges – Reports

Investigators identified the discarded substance as mephedrone, an illegal narcotic also known as bath salts.
Drugs

Russia's Health Ministry Wants to Import Marijuana for Research

The ministry proposes annual import quotas of 1.1 kilograms of marijuana and 300 grams of hashish.
Olympics

IOC Athletes' Body Indicates Support for Fresh Action Against Russia

Russia recently missed a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) doping data deadline.
Drugs

Officials Burn Cocaine Seized at Russian Embassy in Argentina

More than 350 kilograms of cocaine were discovered at the Russian embassy’s school grounds in Argentina.